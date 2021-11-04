Pheasant hunting season is on! Here’s what you need to know.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- With the pheasant and quail hunting season approaching, the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is releasing guidelines for what hunters should be looking out for.

PHEASANT POPULATIONS AROUND THE STATE

The pheasant hunting season runs from Nov. 6 to Dec. 5. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources releases thousands of pheasants on different wildlife management areas around the state, including areas around Utah Lake, during each week of the general hunting season.

The DNR expects the success of hunting in that part of the state to be roughly the same as last year.

The majority of pheasants in the northern part of the state are located on private property primarily in Box Elder County. The DWR reminds hunters to get written permission from landowners before they hunt on private lands.

For wild pheasants, DWR says the population is concentrated along the shore of the Great Salt Lake as well as agricultural areas near the town of Erda, which is located along Highway 36 just south of I-80 on the way to Tooele.

Other areas of concentration will be around irritated fields on private lands. Some of the more popular areas in the southern part include the Green River Valley, the Fremont River near Hanksville, Miller Creek in Carbon and Emery counties, and in Huntington, Straight, and Ferron canyons.

Hunters can also go to Monroe and Fish Lake areas of the Sevier Valley for wild pheasant. They should target the wildlife management areas where pheasants will be released throughout the hunting season.

TIPS FOR HUNTING PHEASANTS

The DWR recommends bringing along a good hunting dog to find birds that may be hiding in the brush.

“If you don’t have a dog, you can still be successful by walking slowly to flush out the pheasants,” DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley says. “Many times, they will flush if you stand near them for a few minutes because they think that they’ve been spotted.”

The DWR also recommends walking along ditch banks or fence lines, especially since pheasants prefer to run rather than fly away, doing so will flush them out into open areas.

QUAIL

Quail hunting goes from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31.

Hunters should expect to find quail near wetlands around the Great Salt Lake. They’ll also be found in urban areas in the central part of the state which the DNR says might limit hunting opportunities. The highest populations of quail are found in and around Tooele.

In the southern part of the state, look for quail around near farmlands along the Colorado and Green rivers, as well as in lower Huntington Canyon and along the Price River.

The DWR recommends looking for Joshua Trees, dry washes, and draws with a black brush or near desert almonds to find quail.