Petroglyph vandalized near Moab, suspects sought

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Vandalism has been found on a petroglyph outside of Moab. Officials are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Bureau of Land Management says a concerned citizen reported the vandalism spotted in Mill Creek Canyon outside of Moab.

While BLM has been able to complete an emergency treatment on the area, they are still investigating the incident. BLM shared this photo, seen below, of the petroglyph before and after emergency treatment.

Photos: One photo showing vandalism to a petroglyph reading "Petroglyphs Taylor Trey Wes Travis Aug. 3, 2021" and another showing the site after an emergency treatment.
Vandalism to a petroglyph in Mill Creek Canyon (BLM Utah)

The vandalism reads “Petroglyphs Taylor Trey Wes Travis Aug. 3, 2021.”

If you have any information about who is responsible, you are asked to contact BLM law enforcement at 435-259-2131.

