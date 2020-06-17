Petition renews call for justice in Darrien Hunt’s death investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A petition is calling for action in the death of Darrien Hunt who was shot multiple times and killed by Saratoga Springs officers in 2014.

In September 2014, Saratoga Springs police officers shot and killed 22-year-old Hunt while he was cosplaying, wielding a decorative sword. Police said Hunt attacked them with the sword, but an autopsy found four of six gunshot wounds hit Hunt on his back.

At the time, the Utah County District Attorney ruled the use of deadly force justified.

Nearly six years later, there’s now an online petition to reopen his case.

“I’m very thankful that they started the petition. And that we have the opportunity that there will be justice for Derrian,” said Cindy Moss, Darrien’s aunt. “I pray the officer will be held accountable for what he did.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 360,000 people have signed this change.org petition calling ‘Justice for Darrien Hunt – to Reopen His Case’ involving Saratoga Springs police officers.

“I’m praying that at least a jury will hear all the things in the case that have been, it feels like hidden,” Moss said.

Moss stands downtown to look at the mural of her nephew, and said like those who signed the petition, she wants justice.

“Darrien laying there with his leg shattered and five bullets already through his back and his arms and all from the rear,” Moss said. “He made the choice to fire a shot to murder him and he needs to be held accountable.”

David Johnson, a Saratoga Springs public relations director, writes in a statement:

“The City of Saratoga Springs and its officers settled a lawsuit in 2017 related to Mr. Hunt’s death in 2014. This settlement was reached after independent investigations were conducted by the United States Department of Justice and the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The intent of the settlement was to provide closure and allow all parties a chance to heal and move on from a very public, emotionally-charged case. Both parties signed and agreed to a settlement and public statements at that time. Therefore, we will not be making additional statements regarding this matter or the findings of the investigations.“

Darrien’s mural can be seen in downtown Salt Lake City near 800 South 300 W. A second mural is now in Los Angeles.



(L to R) A mural of Darrien Hunt is located in downtown Salt Lake City. A second one is now up in Los Angeles, California.

