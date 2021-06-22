Petition nears 16K signatures, calls for alternate new name for Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A new name recommendation has been selected for Dixie State University, but some people are unhappy with it.

As part of the name-changing process, the Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee voted in favor of renaming the school ‘Utah Polytechnic State University,’ which would be informally known as Utah Tech.

Concerns about the use of the prefix ‘poly’ were discussed, with fears that it would impose a negative connotation in relation to Utah’s history of polygamy.

“The university is working very hard to become the nation’s first and only open, inclusive, comprehensive, polytechnic university, which will offer students from Southern Utah and beyond unique active learning opportunities to prepare for the in-demand careers of their dreams,” Julie Beck, DSU Board of Trustee member and chair of the Name Recommendation Committee, said in early June after focus groups met to discuss themes for the new name. “An institutional name that will not only highlight this academic mission but also distinguish the university on a statewide level will better support the aspirations of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff.”

A petition is now circling online to offer an alternative name change for Dixie State. As of Tuesday morning, over 15,900 people have signed the petition.

The petition, created by Jordan Kirby, states that “throughout the name change process, the committee and university have completely neglected the community and their students.” It also claims the proposed name “is not liked or accepted.”

“Many great options were given in a survey of the name change to community members, students, and alumni and should be considered instead for the future name of Dixie State University,” the petition reads. “As students we feel unheard, disrespected and that the institution wants to make the decision without any input from us. As a community, we ask for something that will represent Southern Utah and that we can be proud of.”

Dixie State University shared the following statement with ABC4, saying:

“The institutional name Utah Polytechnic State University is a recommendation that is moving through the approval process. The University appreciates the community’s feedback, and it is being heard and seen by the DSU Board of Trustees, who are the first body to vote on the recommendation. As part of the process, the Trustees will have the opportunity to modify the original recommendation if necessary. Once a name is approved by the Trustees, it will go onto the Utah Board of Higher Education and the Utah State Legislature, where it will be further vetted. Through this multi-tiered comprehensive process, we are confident the right name will be selected for the University.”

Following the name-changing process, ‘Utah Polytechnic State University’ will go up for a vote by the Board of Trustees. From there, the Utah Legislature will make the final vote.

If either the Board or the Legislatures disagree with the name, the committee will need to come up with a new name.

ABC4 has reached out to Kirby for comment.