SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Animal Services is having a pet adoption extravaganza residents won’t want to miss.

Petapalooza 2023 will be held at Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S 900 E, in Murray, on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is the largest pet adoption event of the year in Salt Lake County. The event is a free event for families looking for their new family pet friend.

There are over 500 pets available for adoption. There will be cats, dogs, and small mammals, like rabbits and guinea pigs, from over a dozen pet rescues across Utah. The county is offering free microchips for all licensed pets in Salt Lake County and Animal Control officers will be on hand for the licensing and microchip procedures.

There will be local vendors offering pet products, “tattoos” for pets, pet photos, and food trucks. Dog owners can get a chance to run their pooch through Course A’Lure – a course that puts pups through their paces as they chase a mechanized lure.

Pet owners can also visit a pet psychic to get some insight into how their new pet thinks and feels. Although most won’t need a psychic to know how happy their newest family member is or to see the way a new pet friend can change Utah residents for the better.