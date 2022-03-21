LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – SeaQuest, an aquarium with themed habitats and hands-on activities, feeding stations, and snorkeling with stingrays has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a guest was bitten by a small-clawed otter.

According to an inspection report by the USDA that was written on December 13, 2021, a guest was bitten by one of the kinkajous on Sept. 28, 2021. The bite caused a puncture wound on the tip of the finger after the guest squeezed their finger under the kinkajou enclosure door.

Security footage shows the guest and child down on the floor attempting contact with the animal without being observed or stopped by employees.

On Nov. 13, 2021. another guest was bitten by Chip, an Asian small-clawed otter. The incident happened during an interaction session when the guest attempted to reach down and hand a toy to the Otter rather than drop the toy from higher up as instructed by an employee.

The otter jumped up to grab the toy and bit the thumb of the guest.

According to the USDA, “Animals must be exhibited in a manner and with sufficient barriers or distance between animals and the public to assure the safety of the animal and the public.”

PETA claims SeaQuest Utah has a history of animal welfare issues which include seven prior reported animal bites since its 2016 opening.

The organization says that in recent years, the facility was cited twice for two separate incidents in which a coatimundi bit a guest and an employee during public interactions.

Several other SeaQuest locations have faced citations back in 2021.

SeaQuest in Littleton, Colorado was cited after a wallavy drowned

SeaQuest in Trumbull, Conneticut was cited after an employee was caught hitting otters with a metal bowl

SeaQuest in Fort Worth, Texa was cited after a child was bitten by an adult capybara and another guest was bitten by a sloth

PETA asked the USDA to terminate SeaQuest’s license to exhibit animals after SeaQuest Littleton pleaded guilty to a criminal charge involving the unlawful purchase of wildlife.