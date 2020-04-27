Pet pantry for Utah and Weber Co. residents

Many people have lost their jobs, been laid off, or have been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, funds are short and struggles are real. Not only are these people stressed about paying bills, but they’re also worried about providing for their families.

Add pets to the mix and it can all be too much.

That’s where Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption steps in. They are lending a hand to help Utah pet owners feed their animals.

The organization’s Pop-Up Pet Pantries have been in Petco parking lots since March. They hope to keep them up through May if possible.

Residents in Utah and Weber counties can stop by a pop-up pet pantry this week at these locations:

Tuesday, April 28 from 1 to 4 PM: Ogden Petco parking lot at 390 E 525 North St., Ogden

Wednesday, April 29 from 1 to 4 PM: Spanish Fork Petco Parking lot at 1118 North Canyon

Creek Parkway, Spanish Fork

Dog food, cat food, and cat litter are available for pick-up at the Nuzzles & Co. Rescue

Ranch in Summit County seven days a week.

