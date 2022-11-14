MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.

During the Fall in Love Adoption Special, animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointments needed, though will be pending approval of the regular adoption process.

The event is made possible by Mountain America Credit Union, who will be covering the cost of the adoption fees for animals who find their fur-ever homes during the week. HSU said since the event launched in 2018, more than 500 pets have found loving homes. This year’s event is said to be critical as HSU has seen a “dramatic increase” in animals and a slowdown in adoptions.

“Our data shows that the housing crisis has affected potential adopters and owners since early 2021, but now it’s reached a boiling point,” said HSU’s Pet Resource Center Director, Juli Ulvestad. “Coupled with the increase in rent rates, families have shared that they can no longer afford extra costs for adoption fees and food, let alone medical care or the monthly pet fee required by many rental facilities.”

HSU officials said the event can ease some of the financial burdens for adopters and help countless pets find homes during the holiday season, while also opening up space for other homeless pets to receive veterinary care and shelter.

Families looking for their to add a new member can visit the Pet Resource Center at 4242 South 300 West in Murray between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.