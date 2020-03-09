Coronavirus patient attended BYU basketball game, health officials say

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A person who tested positive for coronavirus attended at a basketball game at Brigham Young University in February, university officials said Monday.

BYU officials said they were contacted by the Utah County Department and notified that an individual who was later diagnosed with coronavirus or COVID-19 attended the men’s basketball game vs. Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on Feb. 22.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, the head of the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, confirmed the patient in question is the same Davis County resident health officials announced as the state’s first known case of the virus.

According to the health department, the individual had mild symptoms on Feb. 22 and the risk of transmission to others at the game was low. As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure.

Health department officials are now contacting individuals who had close contact with the diagnosed patient in order to determine their potential exposure to COVID-19. Individuals who are not contacted are not considered by the Utah Department of Health to be at risk and do not need to take any further action.

University officials said state and county health officials indicated there is no ongoing risk within the Marriott Center.

“All high-touch surfaces are regularly disinfected. No closure of the facility is necessary at present,” said BYU in a statement released on Twitter.

BYU officials said they will continue to assess the safety of hosting large gatherings on campus. The community is directed to coronavirus.utah.gov and BYU.edu/coronavirus for more information.

