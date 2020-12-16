Person killed after semi-truck collides with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police say a person is dead after a semi-truck collided with a car in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5600 West and 300 South.

While the accident is still under investigation, police say the semi collided with another car, killing the driver of the car.

The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously injured in the crash.

Police say that 5600 West between I-80 and 300 South will be closed for the next several hours to investigate the incident.