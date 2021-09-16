Man killed in Draper paragliding accident

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died in a paragliding accident in Draper Thursday evening.

According to the Draper Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the accident in the area of 15000 Steep Mountain Drive.

Officials say the man was paragliding at a paragliding park when he fell approximately 50 feet to the ground.

Emergency responders had a difficult time reaching the man as he landed on steep terrain. After initially finding the man in serious condition, the Draper City Fire Department confirms the man has died.

No further information on the accident has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.