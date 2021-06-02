Person in critical condition after being struck by tire on I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that lost a tire on I-15 in Provo, causing a crash.

According to a news release, a Chevy Spark was driving northbound on I-15 around 5 p.m. when it struck a loose tire.

The front passenger in the car was struck by the tire and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

UHP says a second vehicle also struck the tire, but none of the passengers were injured.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a lifted, full-sized Chevrolet pick up truck. Witnesses also reported the tire was in the bed of the truck when it fell out onto I-15.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the vehicle that lost the tire is asked to contact UHP at 801-887-3800.

