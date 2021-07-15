Person hospitalized after car collides with bicycle in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are on the scene of a car versus bicycle crash in Weber County.

The accident happened near 2000 W. Midland Drive.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in stable condition but may have suffered broken bones in the collision.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as law enforcement investigates the incident.

No further information has been released.