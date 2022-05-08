ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police have reported an auto-pedestrian crash from Saturday night.

A person was reportedly struck while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bluff St. and Main St.

Authorities say that the area has been particularly crowded with the Ironman event taking place.

“There are so many people out enjoying the city. Just please double check when you go through an intersection that there is no one in that intersection,” St. George police say.

“People are assuming as they’re walking that you’re watching for them, because they’re the pedestrians. That is just not the case.”

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.