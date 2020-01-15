Person hit by FrontRunner in Utah County dies

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A person that was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train Wednesday morning in Utah County trespassed on UTA property, officials say.

Carl Arky, Sr. Media Relations Specialist with Utah Transit Authority, said, “Since this has been deemed an intentional act by the person trespassing UTA will not be releasing any further information.”

The incident happened between the Provo and Orem stations at 820 North 2043 West.

The identity of the person will not be released by ABC4.

#FrontRunner Update 11:50 AM: Expect 10-15 minute delays NB from Orem. Customers should use UVX between Orem and Provo stations. — UTA (@RideUTA) January 15, 2020

People can find support, information, and local resources by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

