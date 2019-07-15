Man critically injured after he’s struck by vehicle on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 15 Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the man was initially in a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate near 1000 North. Police said he was traveling northbound in the southbound exit lane.

Sgt. David Moreno with UHP said the man eventually got his vehicle turned around and then parked in the right emergency lane.

“For unknown reasons, he crossed all the lanes of highway,” said Sgt. Moreno.

The man attempted to cross all the lanes of travel again to get back to his car when he was hit.

“We’re thinking he probably lost something in the carpool lane,” said Sgt. Moreno.

Troopers remind motorists to give them a call if they ever need help while on the freeway.

