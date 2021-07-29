Person found dead along I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a possible body in the right lane of I-15 southbound near 900 North shortly after midnight.

First responders arrived and confirmed the unidentified man had been struck by a vehicle and had died.

Troopers arrived and closed I-15 at 1000 North.

At this time, UHP reports no vehicles had stopped or reported striking an individual in the area.

No identification for the man has been located, and efforts to use a fingerprint scanner are being used in conjunction with the medical examiner investigation to help with identification.