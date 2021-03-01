UPDATE: Crews rescue person who fell into Provo construction site, Monday

MONDAY 12:15 p.m.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews have retrieved the person who fell into a construction site, Monday afternoon.

On March 1, the Provo Fire Department and rescue team managed to save a person who initially fell into a construction site around 12:15 p.m.

According to crew members, immediately after the person was rescued, they were transported to an area hospital for further examination.

Officials say the incident was professional and was well coordinated.

It remains unknown what caused the fall and what condition the person is.

The patient is out and en route to the hospital. Professional, coordinated work by everyone! pic.twitter.com/JBPSevlQ4z — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) March 1, 2021

MONDAY 03/01/21 11:51 a.m.

