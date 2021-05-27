1 person dead after rollover crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A person is dead after a rollover crash in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1300 S. Redwood Road.

According to Detective Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the area after a report of a stolen vehicle.

Once officers located the vehicle, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove off. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, Ruff said.

A short time later, officers discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

One other passenger was inside the vehicle at the the time of the crash, but is uninjured and currently in police custody, Det. Ruff said.

Police said the intersection of Redwood Road and California Avenue is expected to be closed for some time. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the vehicle was stolen or not.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information