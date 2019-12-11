Perry City police asking for public’s help in finding officer a kidney

PERRY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Perry are asking for the public’s help in finding one of their officers a new kidney.

According to a post on the Perry City Police Department Facebook, Officer Jason Harris went to the hospital in August after noticing a dangerously elevated blood pressure.

Harris was then transported by ambulance to a hospital in Ogden where it was discovered his kidneys were failing.

After some time in the hospital Officer Harris was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, an autoimmune disease that caused his Kidneys to fail.

Officer Harris returned to work as soon as his doctors allowed and has never once complained about his situation.

“Despite going through dialysis several times per week, Officer Harris has the dedication to come to work and make a difference,” stated the post. “His loyalty to patrolling Perry City and serving our community is an inspiration to me, our police department, and to everybody who has the pleasure of knowing him.”

The post states they are asking the public to help if they can.

“We NEED to find a very selfless person who is willing to donate a Kidney to Officer Harris,” stated the post. “If you are able, please consider giving the gift of life to one of our very dedicated public servants. Officer Harris gives so much of himself, I think we should all do the same for him.”

If you are interested you can visit https://uofulivingdonor.org/#_

to see if you can donate one of your kidneys to officer Harris.

