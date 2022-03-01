ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park is being inhabited by new visitors, birds that were seriously endangered in the mid-20th century because of the effects of pesticides, peregrine falcons.

The fastest animal in the world, with the capacity to reach speeds up to 240 mph, the peregrine falcon can be seen soaring among the scarlet cliffs of Zion.

Once on the brink of extinction, the peregrine falcon is again one of the most widely-distributed birds in the world thanks to conservation efforts, particularly, thanks to the U.S. ban on DDT, a harmful insecticide used in agriculture, in 1972.

Due to the ban on DDT, as well as the success of captive breeding programs, peregrine populations have recovered across North America and the species was removed from the endangered species list in 1999.

The occasion is, however, special enough for the park to close off climbing routes on cliffs used by the nesting falcons, who are particularly sensitive to being disturbed while they nest.

If disturbed, a nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year.

(YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The routes are closed as of Tuesday, March 1st.

The closure date is based on the National Park Service’s monitoring of the peregrines’ arrival to nesting sites on cliffs in the park.

Climbers should check Zion’s Seasonal Climbing Closures webpage for details.

Parts of the following cliffs will be closed to protect the falcons starting on March 1:

Angels Landing

Cable Mountain

The Great White Throne

Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)

The Sentinel

Mountain of the Sun

North Twin Brother

Tunnel Wall

The East Temple

Mount Spry

The Streaked Wall

Mount Kinesava

All other cliffs will remain open to climbing.

Click here to see the 2022 Guide to Zion National Park’s Seasonal Raptor Closures to see maps of cliff-specific closure boundaries.

Park wildlife biologists and volunteers from the Zion Climbing Coalition will monitor the nesting activity of peregrine falcons throughout the 2022 breeding season, as Zion National Park has been and will continue to be an important sanctuary for peregrines and many other wildlife species.