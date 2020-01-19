Pedestrian runs onto I-15 and causes two crashes while man attempts carjacking

(ABC4 News) – On Saturday evening, a female pedestrian ran into traffic on the freeway, causing two separate crashes, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Salt Lake Dispatch said the incident occurred at around 10:50 p.m. No injuries were sustained in the two crashes. One crash involved a male subject who abandoned his vehicle and attempted to steal another vehicle with a female passenger and child inside.
The subject did not succeed and fled the scene. The incident resulted in a closure of 1-15 at 13800 South for roughly 45 minutes while officials cleared travel lanes.
The pedestrian was taken into custody and the crashes were cleared by 12:19 a.m. early Sunday.
