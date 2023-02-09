MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is reportedly dead following a fatal crash between a car and a pedestrian in Murray on Thursday morning.
Details are limited, but police told ABC4 the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the intersection of 4500 South and 500 West.
According to UDOT Traffic, the incident has impacted three lanes. UDOT estimates the impact to last three hours, reopening around 9 a.m. Traffic is encouraged to use alternate routes during the morning commute.
The driver involved is reportedly staying on the scene and cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as it becomes available.