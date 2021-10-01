Pedestrian killed in accident with Weber State Police officer

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Weber State Police officer on Thursday.

At around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the officer, while on duty, was driving north on Washington Boulevard near 27th Street. A statement from Weber State Police says this is where the incident occurred.

The officer immediately rendered first aid but the pedestrian later died at the scene.

Ogden Police and the Weber County Attorney’s Office are now investigating the incident.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, no additional details are available at this time.

ABC4 will provide updates as details become available.

