TRAX train drags fallen pedestrian at downtown Salt Lake station

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
trax

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train dragged a pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Salt Lake Central station at 340 South 600 West.

Carl Arky, UTA spokesperson, said a 55-year-old man fell in the alignment between two train cars. Arky said the man may have been there for four to five minutes, but no one was aware of his fall.

As the train was leaving the station, the train dragged the man about 50 feet, Arky said.

Arky said the man suffered injuries to his ankle and was transported to the hospital.

The incident prompted a van bridge, but it was canceled a short time later.

The investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal ban on flavored vaping products aims to curb underage use, critics say it's the wrong move (5 p.m.)"

New 2020 Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "New 2020 Laws"

Why New Year's resolution diets don't work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why New Year's resolution diets don't work"

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans"

Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways"

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss