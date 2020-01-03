TRAX train drags fallen pedestrian at downtown Salt Lake station

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train dragged a pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Salt Lake Central station at 340 South 600 West.

Carl Arky, UTA spokesperson, said a 55-year-old man fell in the alignment between two train cars. Arky said the man may have been there for four to five minutes, but no one was aware of his fall.

As the train was leaving the station, the train dragged the man about 50 feet, Arky said.

Arky said the man suffered injuries to his ankle and was transported to the hospital.

The incident prompted a van bridge, but it was canceled a short time later.

The investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing.

