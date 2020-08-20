Suspected impaired driver hit, kills pedestrian in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Thursday morning.
Troopers said just before 6:30 a.m. on SR-36 at Cimarron Way a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who they suspect was impaired.
The southbound far right lane is closed while troopers continue their investigation.
In a post on Twitter, UHP described the incident as “gut-wrench and heartbreaking” for the family and friends of the victim and “really tough” for first responders.
Troopers offered this reminder to the public: “If you drink, don’t drive.”
