Peanut on wheels visits Salt Lake City

(ABC4) – Peanut lovers rejoice! The Planters Nut Mobile is making its rounds all across the United States and guess where they are in March? Utah.

On March 26, the Planters Nut Mobile took a pit stop at the ABC4 news station and according to officials the mobile’s sole purpose is to “make people happy”.

The Planters Nut Mobile has been traveling across the country providing nuts and joy to everyone they meet, officials tell ABC4.

The company shares that they hope to just bring smiles and laughter to the states after enduring such a “hard” year.

If you’re interested in some ‘nutty’ fun, the mobile will be stationed near SaltFire Brewing located at 2199 southwest temple in South Salt Lake on Friday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.