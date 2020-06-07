Peaceful demonstration brings community and law enforcement together

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A large group gathered at Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon for a peaceful demonstration and to stand in solidarity with local law enforcement.









The event “Coming together for a positive and sustainable change” saw city and community leaders unified during this event. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Reverend France Davis, Retired of Calvary Baptist Church, led the crowd in moments of speech and prayer.

The event was organized by Kamaal S. Ahmad, following days of protests across the world and here in Salt Lake City, after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died on May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Ahmad told ABC4 News that he supports peaceful, non-violent protests, but also wants there to be an open dialogue between law enforcement and the community. He said the community needs to hold themselves accountable and he’s asking law enforcement to do the same.

“Let the world know I support my brothers and sisters protesting peacefully across the world, I support them. Let the world know that I also support a change that has to happen. We have to be able to dialogue with our law enforcement and trust them. We have an opportunity here in Salt Lake City that is very unique. We have to take advantage of that opportunity — we don’t want that window to close. We love our chief here, we love our mayor, we love our government officials, our republicans, democrats, our independents, and whatever party people are representing. As long as they are for the people of Utah, we are for them,” said Ahmed, as he led the large group on a march from Washington Square to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“In this country it’s a time of unrest and fear. People are throwing stones at all of us (the all of us was in reference to everyone in the crowd),” Chief Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Department, said to the crowd. What we decide to do with those stones is a decision we have right now. We can build walls cemented with hate and misunderstanding, or we can build bridges cemented with friendship, acceptance, open-mindedness, and most importantly, love. Our country is fractured, our community is fractured, but that’s OK, because that is how the light is going to come in, and we are going to come together. Salt Lake City is going to show the nation how we’re going to heal. I want to tell each and every one of you, thank you, and I love you.”