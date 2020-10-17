Payson Police need help finding theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Payson Police Department need help finding a theft suspect.

The suspect reportedly got out of his vehicle and stole some items in a payson community in broad day light.

The suspect can be seen wearing a dark sweat shirt and a hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Payson Police Department at 801-794-3970.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate