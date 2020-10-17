Payson Police need help finding theft suspect

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Payson Police Department need help finding a theft suspect.

The suspect reportedly got out of his vehicle and stole some items in a payson community in broad day light.







The suspect can be seen wearing a dark sweat shirt and a hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Payson Police Department at 801-794-3970.