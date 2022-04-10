OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police responded to an incident Friday involving a man who was repeatedly ramming the back of his ex-girlfriend’s car while driving over the course of seven miles.

The man was driving a black Toyota Tacoma while in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, who was in a Toyota Corolla. His ex reportedly called the police, and saying that he was actively pursuing, attempting to cut off and block, and repeatedly striking the back of her car.

The incident began when he appeared at the victim’s place of work. According to the court documents, the man was trying to block her car in and prevent her from leaving the parking lot.

The victim was able to escape, but she was followed.

The two continued into Provo, and while she was being pursued, an unrelated traffic accident had slowed the flow of traffic, allowing for Provo officers to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect.

He was detained after resisting officers, refusing to open the car door, and physically “tensing his arm and pulling it away when officers grabbed it.”

The suspect reportedly had to be pulled from the car by multiple officers before being handcuffed.

The victim says that his behavior is consistent with a pattern of escalating behavior for several months, in which he had been “harassing her, leaving threatening messages for her, damaging her car while she’s at work (such as damaging the exterior or pouring sugar into the gas tank).” The suspect has also been arrested for previous incidents in the prior six months for domestic violence against the same victim.

The suspect has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Detention

Stalking

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Mischief – Human Life

Interference with Arresting Officer

Reckless Driving

Following Another Vehicle Too Close

Impeding Traffic

Improper Passing of Vehicle – Same Direction

Stopping or Sudden Decrease of Speed

Failure to Stay in One Lane

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.