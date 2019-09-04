Payson Lakes in Utah County now under algal bloom warning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) - In the last couple of months, we've been reporting on the potential dangers of vaping. And the potential connection to lung problems. Ryan Bartlett with the Tobacco Prevention Control Program was able to share with us what we need to know about the dangers of vaping. Some disturbing things and concerns about vaping have now surfaced because it's use has been around for a little while.

In the past couple of months across the United States, and here in Utah, there have been a couple hundred people who have developed severe respiratory illness requiring hospitalization and even medically induced comas so that lungs could heal. In Illinois there was even one case of a fatality from the outbreak.