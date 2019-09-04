Payson Lakes in Utah County now under algal bloom warning

SALEM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah County Health Department are issuing a warning about a potential harmful algal bloom at Payson Lakes.
It is affecting Big East Lake, Box Lake and McClellan Lake and officials are warning visitors to not swim or water ski there and to keep animals away from the water.
For more information about the algal bloom, you can contact the Utah County Health Department at 800-222-1222.
What others are clicking on:
- President Trump announces grants to fight opioid abuse
- Federal grant will help child victims of crime, place two trauma-informed therapists in Washington County School District
- RNC hoping to strengthen Trump reelection campaign in key battleground states
- Salt Lake Board of Ed denounces family separation, denies ICE access to schools without a warrant
- Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian