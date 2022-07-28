PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – The Payson Fire Department is in mourning after losing one of their own.

The department announced the passing of firefighter/EMT Eric Adams following a fall while he was off-duty on the morning of July 25.

Adams served with the department from 2012 to 2022.

“Our hearts are broken and we will miss Eric for his hard work and dedication to the citizens and visitors to Payson City as well as his smile, laugh and great humor,” the department said on social media.

A viewing will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Payson LDS Church located at 711 South 600 East, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Adams leaves behind a wife, three sons and a daughter.

“Rest Easy brother and STRONG WORK,” the department added.