Payson City’s Golden Onion in 90th year

PAYSON (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour cruised into southern Utah County to visit the charming city of Payson.

Payson is gearing up for its 90th Golden Onion Days celebration. Janeen Dean, the director of Payson Golden Onion Days, talks more about what attendees can expect from this year’s event.

Golden Onion Days runs Thursday, Aug. 29 to Mon. September 2.

The multi-day celebration includes concerts, a basketball tournament, pickeball, monster trucks and so much more!

For more information, visit https://paysonutah.org/events/golden-onion-days.

