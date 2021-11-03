Payson man charged for conducting illegal medical procedures in his home

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was charged on Tuesday after he was caught by police practicing medicine in his home without a proper medical license, while also leaving a previous patient permanently disfigured.

Edgar Flores Bobadilla, 65, of Payson City has been charged with multiple felonies which include practicing medicine without a license, selling, dispensing, and trafficking prescription drugs, communication fraud, and possessing identification documents, a probable cause statement shows.

Back in May, the Payson City Police Department received information about the illegal operation from a victim that Flores Bobadilla left permanently disfigured. The victim told police that Flores was practicing medicine out of his home in Payson. Police were also informed that Flores Bobadilla only took patients on a referral basis and only those who were undocumented immigrants, a probable cause statement shows.

Police started a joint investigation with the Utah Attorney General’s Office and found that Flores Bobadilla was not licensed in the State of Utah to either practice medicine or to dispense any prescriptions or controlled substances.

During an undercover operation, Flores Bobadilla misdiagnosed an undercover agent with multiple sclerosis, along with other ailments. Flores Bobadilla then demanded payments of multiple thousands of dollars in cash for the medical services, which he openly admitted would be conducted at his home, according to a probable cause statement.

Flores Bobadilla claimed he would be able to “cure” the agent’s illness and stated multiple times that the agent needed to keep the medical treatments “confidential.”

Officials executed a search warrant on Nov. 2 on Flores Bobadilla’s home and police found several medical supplies and medical instruments such as IVs and injectables inside the home.

Medical records, cash amounting to $140,000, fraudulent identification documents of social security cards, and Utah State driver licenses were found during the search as well, a probable cause statement shows

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is still ongoing and further criminal charges could be filed by the Attorney General’s Office.

Flores Bobadilla is currently being held in Utah County Jail.