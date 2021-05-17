Paying tribute to fallen Utah officers in Herriman City

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – City officials paid tribute to fallen officers from across the Beehive State, including their fallen K9, Hondo, at Blackridge Reservoir, Friday.

The trail deemed the Herriman Fallen Officers Memorial Trail was bestowed in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Typically held as a big event in Washington, D.C. each year, was organized virtually due to the COVD-19 pandemic, causing many communities to host their own unique tribute, just like Herriman.

“Thank you to Herriman City for honoring fallen officers from the state of Utah, including our beloved Hondo, with the First Annual Herriman Fallen Officers Memorial Trail at Blackridge Reservoir,” shares the Herriman Police Department.

According to city officials, the trail features information and statistics on officers from the state of Utah who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial was kept up until the end of the Peace Officers Memorial Day weekend.