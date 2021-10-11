Paws up: Nominate your pet for the Mayor of SLC County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Is your pet an outstanding citizen? Perhaps they’re a great role model and has ambitions to lead? If so, your beloved pet could be the next mayor of Salt Lake County!

Salt Lake County Animal Services is has announced its 4th PAWlitical Pet Election. Pets anywhere are encouraged to run for office. If elected, the Mayoral position is a two-year term. Pets and voters can live anywhere to run, not just in Salt Lake County.

This election is a fundraiser sponsored by Salt Lake County Animal Services with all proceeds going to the Injured Animal Fund, providing care for hundreds of sick and injured animals every year.

Seats up for grabs include PAWlitical Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and PAWlitical Council (9 seats). All candidates will be sworn in before the Salt Lake City Council.

Duties expected of elected candidates include a two-year term, attending various events with Salt Lake County Animal Services (if you’re in the area), upholding all animal ordinances and of course, being a good pet representative.

To qualify, make sure your pet candidate is:

Licensed (If your pet is not licensed, county officials can help you certify that.)

Fully vaccinated (proof needed if applicable)

Spayed/Neutered

To submit your pet for consideration, email a 4 x 6 photo of your PAWlitical Candidate or high-resolution digital image to nsimmons@slco.org. The registration deadline for the race is October 14.

All pet candidates must also be well-behaved, social, and healthy.

Check out all the information to register your pet for the election race right here.