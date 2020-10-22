Patients relocated as Utah hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SANDY (ABC4 News) – The 314 coronavirus patients in Utah hospitals Wednesday was a record high and with intensive care units approaching capacity at 73 percent full, some hospitals are relocating a number of their non-COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday both Intermountain LDS Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center began moving some of their non-COVID-19 patients to The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray.

Back in April, the Utah Division of Emergency Management allowed us inside an alternative care site they had set up at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. It contained 260 beds with the capability to expand to a thousand beds for non-COVID-19 patients.

Joe Dougherty of the Division of Emergency Management told us this medical equipment is owned by the State and the 80 doctors, nurses and technicians needed to staff it would be pulled from a pool of available professionals.

“This facility is meant to be flexible and scalable,” Dougherty said. “So really it can be used for any kind of medical need right now.”

Dougherty added at the time that he hoped those professionals and those beds would never be needed, although it appears now they soon might be.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to be ready,” he told ABC4 News. “And again we hope we never have to use this facility.”