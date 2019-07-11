Passing train starts small grass fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews responded to a grass fire started by Union Pacific tracks Wednesday.

The fire broke out near 3720 West and 800 South and fire officials said when they arrived they determined it was a small grass fire.

Fire officials said there were sparks coming off a train as it went across the tracks which they believe may have caused the fire.

Fire crews said they had a difficult time getting to and fighting the fire but they were able to put it out quickly.

The fire burned about a quarter acre, according to officials.

Fire officials said no structures were threatened as a result of the fire.

Union Pacific train lines were shut down as fire officials worked to ascertain the true cause of the fire.

