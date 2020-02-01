Passenger in car that killed South Salt Lake Officer David Romrell pleads guilty

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A man who was a passenger in a car that hit and killed a police officer in a Salt Lake City suburb pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 44-year-old Jeffrey Black entered his pleas Friday for his role in the Nov. 24, 2018, death of 31-year-old South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell.

Black wasn’t accused of directly causing Romrell’s death, but under Utah law, accomplices are considered equally responsible for fatalities during crimes. Black was originally charged with murder.

Prosecutors say he was involved in a robbery and attempted burglary that preceded the police chase. He was originally charged with murder in connection with the case

Officers fatally shot the vehicle’s driver after he accelerated and struck Romrell.

