Passenger ejected after driver hits barrier on icy freeway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The passenger in a pick-up truck was ejected after the driver hit a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 early Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near 1100 East.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling east when he slid on the icy road and hit a concrete barrier. A 22-year-old male passenger was ejected through the passenger side window.

The man was transported to the U of U hospital with a skull fracture, several facial lacerations and a possible broken wrist. Troopers did not indicate if the driver of the truck was injured.

Troopers determined the driver of the pickup was traveling too fast for conditions on icy roads.

What others are clicking on: