Parts of road in Ogden shut down due to ‘extreme heat’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Parts of an Ogden road are shut down due to “buckling pavement” caused by Monday’s extreme heat.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, 12th Street in Ogden is now down to one westbound lane from Wall Avenue to Gibson Avenue after parts of the road “buckled.”
The closure will be in place until crews are able to make the necessary repairs.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
Utah is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, as areas like Ogden are expected to reach temperatures in the low 100s.