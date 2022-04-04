SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers heading along I-80 should plan ahead for traffic delays this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says lanes going both directions on I-80 between 700 E and Foothill Dr. will be closed starting this Friday, April 8 at 9 p.m. through Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m.

UDOT says the road closures will facilitate a bridge replacement on 1700 E over I-80.

Drivers can use I-15 and I-215 as alternate routes of travel during this time.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will be detoured to 2000 East. UDOT says local traffic will be able to access residential properties and businesses on both sides of the bridge.

Parley’s Trail will remain open during the closure, but pedestrians and bicyclists will not be able to cross I-80 at 1700 East.