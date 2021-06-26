Parts of Carbon County flood due to thunderstorms

UTAH (ABC4) – As sudden thunderstorms took over the Beehive State, parts of central/southern Utah is experiencing flooding.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, crews are currently on scene of a flood at the Nine Mile Canyon.

Deputies say the Nine Mile Canyon is currently impassable due to flooding from the recent storms as of June 25.

“Flash flooding is still possible during a drought, stay alert, stay safe,” they add.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, “flooding causes more damage in the United States than any other severe weather-related event.”

In Gov. Cox’s March declaration, he says Utah residents can prepare themselves for flooding and other natural disasters by having a disaster plan, kit, and supplies.

Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety

The Utah Department of Public Safety, DPS, says many Utahns feel they are already protected from flood damage. “But you’re probably not,” as stated on the DPS website.

DPS says flooding is the most common natural disaster in Utah, yet most homeowners and residents aren’t properly covered.

Below are facts shared by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Homeowners’ insurance only covers pipe breaks inside of your home. According to DPS, flooding caused by storms, melting snow, hurricanes, or water backup due to inadequate or overloaded drainage is not covered by most homeowners and renters insurance.

Did you know one inch of water can cause $26,000 worth of damage? DPS says repair costs for water damage really add up once you’ve done what is necessary to replace your possessions and household installations restoring them back up to code.

Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety

Homes outside of designated floodplains are at risk of flood damage. You don’t need to live near water to experience flooding, DPS shares. More than 70% of flooding in Utah in the past few years has been outside flood hazard areas.

Officials say 97% of Utahns don’t have proper flood coverage. Typical flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, DPS shares. If you want to purchase a policy until after a flood, even the property might not be protected.

The value of insurance is much higher than the cost. According to DPS, the average property owner can purchase flood insurance for less than $2 a day. DPS recommends buying flood insurance before a flood happens so you are covered under any circumstance.

According to Gov. Cox’s declaration, 10 of Utah’s 15 major disaster declarations have been related to flooding.

ABC4 News Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says as a whole, the state continues to battle severe drought conditions. “However, flash flooding is a frequent tragedy in Utah due to our terrain and routine thunderstorms. Flash floods can be deadly, and are not impacted by drought, so awareness when it comes to all types of flooding is critical, especially since most Utahns love to spend time in the outdoors.”