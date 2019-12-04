Partnership aims to help Utah veterans launch successful business ventures

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Returning to civilian life after military service can be a struggle. Many vets turn to opening their own businesses.

There are 17,000 veteran-owned businesses right here in Utah.

A new agreement struck aims to make it easier for veterans to grow their small business ventures.

Tuesday, the Small Business Administration and the group Warrior Rising came together to form the “Strategic Partnership to Assist Veterans.”

The SBA says 2.5 million businesses in the United States are majority-owned by veterans. That’s nearly one out of every 10 American businesses.

The SBA says partnering with warrior rising will mean the veteran and military communities will have access to the mentors, training, tools, and networking they need to get their ventures started.

“This will give the vets more opportunities and that’s all we can really ask for in life is give me an opportunity. let me prove myself let me earn my stripes. and that’s what we’re doing for the veterans,” said Jason Van Camp, Executive Director Warrior Rising.

Support for veteran ventures doesn’t just help them. Their businesses contribute $1.14 trillion in annual revenues nationally and 5 million employees depend on paychecks from veteran-owned companies.

