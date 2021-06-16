Participate in the Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society

Come participate in The American Cancer Society’s first in-person event of 2021. The Cache County Relay for Life is back in full swing with a 24-hour Relay event up in Logan.

Relay for Life is the world’s largest and most impactful fundraising event to end cancer. The American Cancer Society is excited to be back in person and be able to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those we lost, and unite in our commitment to fight back against the disease.

This year’s relay is Pirate-themed and they are calling it the Pirates of the Cure-A-Bean so expect to see a lot of pirate-themed activities. They’ll be walking the plank, creating pirate flags, and having a blast with our theme this year.

It wouldn’t be a Relay for Life if they did not have their special Luminaria ceremony on Friday night at 10 pm. They will also have a special dinner for survivors and participants provided by JBS in Logan.

Throughout the 24-hour event, they will have all sorts of family fun events. There will be kids relay races, balloon stomps, scavenger hunts, and the like. There are also a few bingo and bunco fundraisers as well as their Silent Auction. And for those night owl walkers, we’ll have special prizes and other fun goodies for those who keep the relay going into the wee hours of the night.

Come on up to Logan and join the event! They’ll be there all night and would love to have anyone join them for any portion of the event they like.

We are posting our schedule of events on our website soon so you can see all the fun we have in store.

You can also sign up a team for our Cache County Relay and fundraise to help us in the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society is fighting cancer on every front. Our National Cancer Information Center is available 24/7 to help families get answers from a live person wherever they are, no matter what time it is.

Our Hope Lodge here in Salt Lake City serves as a home away from home for cancer patients traveling for treatment. And while patients are not staying at Hope Lodge right now due to the pandemic, we are hoping to bring our Hope Lodge services back soon.

The Society’s phone-based Reach To Recovery one on one support program links new breast cancer patients with survivors who have had a similar diagnosis and treatment plan. Cancer research is critical and right now. In Utah, the American Cancer Society is funding 7 multi-year cancer grants totaling over $3.9 million in our state.

We have a Salt Lake Valley Relay for Life event that will be taking place on August 28th at the First Baptist Church across from East High School. This will be a shorter Relay and not a 24-hour long event but just as impactful. We’re still finalizing details for this year’s Relay for Life but you can head to our website to learn more about the event!

You can also sign up your team for the Salt Lake Relay and begin fundraising! The American Cancer Society is excited to be able to welcome everyone back to in-person events this year and they have a fall full of great events!

August – They’ll also have their Big Dig event benefitting childhood cancer research.

In September their Big Gig concert gala returns with Phil Vassar.

October – focuses on turning pink for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk happening on October 23 rd at Liberty Park – this is the ONLY breast cancer walk left in the state so they’re hoping to have a huge turn-out in support of loved ones who have survived, are going through, or those who have lost loved ones to breast cancer.

at Liberty Park – this is the ONLY breast cancer walk left in the state so they’re hoping to have a huge turn-out in support of loved ones who have survived, are going through, or those who have lost loved ones to breast cancer. The American Cancer Society is also getting the men in our lives on board with our Pink Month by having their Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign . They have a great line-up of men who are dedicated to wearing pink in October and raising money to help fund critical breast cancer research.

. They have a great line-up of men who are dedicated to wearing pink in October and raising money to help fund critical breast cancer research. Stayed tuned for more information or follow along on all social media!

The Relay for Life event will take place at Willow Park on Friday, June 25th at 12 PM and will conclude on Saturday, June 26th at 12 PM. Get registered here!