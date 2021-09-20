UPDATE: Another lane of I-15 reopens in American Fork amid incident

MONDAY 9/20/2021 8:06 a.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Another lane of I-15 has reopened in American Fork.

A crash blocked southbound I-15 early Monday morning. The scene is expected to be cleared around 9 a.m. but three lanes of travel are open.

MONDAY 9/20/2021 7:12 a.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have been able to open two lanes of I-15 near American Fork following a crash.

At around 6:30 a.m., all lanes of I-15 southbound at 500 East were closed. As of 7:15 a.m., the two right lanes are back open.

While these lanes are open, the Utah Department of Transportation is warning motorists to be aware of heavy delays in the area. If you can take an alternate route, you are encouraged to do so.

The highway is expected to fully reopen around 9 a.m.

MONDAY 9/20/2021 6:40 a.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – If you are traveling through American Fork this morning, you may want to seek an alternate route – part of I-15 is closed due to a crash.

The crash has prompted authorities to close southbound I-15 at 500 E in American Fork. The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash is not expected to be cleared until 9 a.m.

Motorists can expect major delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as information becomes available.