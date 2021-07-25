One dead, multiple injured in series of Utah crashes caused by sandstorm

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – At least one person is dead and an untold number of others are injured in a series of crashes in Millard County.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a sandstorm in Millard County caused the crashes east of Kanosh.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. along I-15 between the Fillmore and Kanosh exists. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Multiple ground and air ambulances are responding to transport victims. Troopers from Richfield and Beaver are being called in to assist.

The freeway is now shut down in both directions. Traffic can be seen backing up on I-15 near I-70/Cove Fort near Sulphurdale.

Southbound travelers can exit at Scipio and take US 50 toward Richfield while northbound motorists should use I-70.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story.