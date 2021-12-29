Part of 25th Street closed beginning in January due to Ogden Express road construction

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 25th Street will be closed between Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

The closure is an attempt to expedite the reconstruction of the Ogden Express (OGX) and the development of the Jefferson Avenue station.

Courtesy of UTA

25th Street is expected to reopen sometime in the late spring of 2022.

During the construction period, Porter Avenue residents, service vehicles, and business traffic will be the only ones granted access to 25th Street. Flaggers will be placed along Adams and Jefferson Avenue to direct those with granted access.

Through traffic will be redirected to 24th and 26th Streets.

Courtesy of UTA

The side streets of Washington Boulevard and Ogden, Adams, Jefferson Avenues, and other specified areas will remain accessible for business entry and parking.

All on-street parking on 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue will remain unavailable.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained across 25th Street on Adams and Jefferson Avenues.

Though sidewalks will remain open, sidewalk detours will be in place at different points of the construction process.

Courtesy of UTA

When completed, the OGX will be a 5.3-mile route, running from the Ogden FrontRunner Station to the Junction, Downtown Ogden, 25th Street, Harrison Boulevard, Weber State University, and McKay-Dee Hospital. The final project will consist of 1.5 miles of bus lanes, and will even incorporate eleven clean-air electric buses which will run through 22 stations every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends.

For more information on the Ogden Express click here.