Parleys Canyon Fire burn scar causing major concern for mudslides

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After the Parleys Canyon Fire grew to 500 acres and prompted thousands of evacuations, the Utah Division of Emergency Management says a bulldozer is nearby ready for potential mudslides.

Last night the evacuations were lifted and many residents have returned home but with the fire still burning and the recent rainfall officials say these are the two elements to cause mudslides.

“If the rain cloud stays hovered over a burn scar it runs down the hill like a slip and slide,” explains Utah Division of Emergency Management’s Jona Whitesides. “What we usually have time to do is, we get a fire put out and we are usually able to meet with the community after to talk to them about post fire dangers, debris flows, and flooding, which is something we really didn’t get the opportunity to do yet.”

The rain is not only impacting the community near the Parleys Canyon Fire, but Utah roadways.

I-15 near Thanksgiving Point saw heavy rain fall making for slick driving conditions. For some, the rain is welcome news.

“I think we need it,” says Murray resident Marianna Crall. “I think we all think we need it given the fires and hopefully it can clear out some of the smoke so we can breathe again.”

