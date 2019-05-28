Park Silly Sunday Market returns on Sunday
Volunteers needed for the 13th season
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Park Silly Sunday Market kicks off its 13th season on Sunday, June 2, and ahead of the season kick-off, a call for volunteers is being issued.
Founder and CEO, Kimberly Kuehn, joined Monday's Midday newscast to talk about the need for volunteers and how they can help support budding entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and local farmers.
For more information on how you can get involved, click here.
Day Four: Officials say they have DNA evidence linking the uncle to Lizzy, believe she was 'hurt'
Nevada mother's birth caught on camera by son while dad drives
The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire
One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message
