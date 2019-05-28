Park Silly Sunday Market returns on Sunday

Park Silly Sunday Market

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Park Silly Sunday Market kicks off its 13th season on Sunday, June 2, and ahead of the season kick-off, a call for volunteers is being issued.

Founder and CEO, Kimberly Kuehn, joined Monday's Midday newscast to talk about the need for volunteers and how they can help support budding entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and local farmers.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.

